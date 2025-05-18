Left Menu

Bubble Tea Takes India by Storm: A 'Bubbling' Sensation

India's bubble tea market is gaining momentum, with its value expected to double over the coming years. Initially a niche product, it has captured the interest of millennials and Gen Z due to its unique flavors and trendy appeal. Local brands are innovating with Indian flavors to cater to regional tastes.

Bubble tea is rapidly becoming a phenomenon in India, appealing to both millennials and Gen Z with its vibrant flavors and aesthetic allure. Market projections suggest its value could more than double by 2033, reaching approximately USD 930 million.

Originally popular in Taiwan, bubble tea's global reach extends to India, where brands like Boba Bhai and Harajuku Tokyo Café are pioneering the market. Indians have added unique local flavors like jamun kala khatta, adapting the drink to local palates.

Despite its popularity, concerns regarding high sugar content persist, prompting brands to offer sugar-free options. As the trend continues, bubble tea is establishing its place within India's vibrant beverage landscape.

