British Guide Sets Record with 19th Everest Ascent

Kenton Cool, a British mountain guide, has broken his own record by ascending Mount Everest for the 19th time, marking the highest number of ascents by a non-Sherpa guide. Despite missing some seasons due to weather-related incidents and the pandemic, Cool remains a prolific climber.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

Kenton Cool, a prominent British mountain guide, has shattered his previous record by conquering Mount Everest for the 19th time. This unprecedented feat marks the highest number of ascents by a non-Sherpa guide, showcasing his remarkable resilience and dedication to mountaineering.

At 51, the intrepid guide from southwest England reached the 8,849-metre summit alongside fellow climbers, as confirmed by Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal. Paudel reported that Cool was in good health and descending from the peak.

Cool's Everest journey began in 2004, and he has ventured to the summit nearly every year. Interruptions to his climbing schedule were due to tragic events in 2014 and 2015, as well as the pandemic in 2020. Despite these setbacks, Cool's passion for mountain climbing persists.

