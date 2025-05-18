Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV: America's Pontiff Begins A New Era at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, began his pontificate with an inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square. The event was attended by global dignitaries, marking a blending of ancient rituals and modern celebrity. Leo emphasized peace, justice, and truth in his early addresses, signaling key priorities for his papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:35 IST
Pope

Pope Leo XIV officially commenced his historic leadership as the first American pope on Sunday, leading a Mass at St. Peter's Square. The event drew tens of thousands, including presidents and religious leaders, creating a blend of tradition and contemporary celebrity reverence.

The 69-year-old Augustinian, during his first tour of the square in the popemobile, warmly greeted attendees without halting for customary baby blessings. Security ensured a smooth flow of the crowd who gathered to witness this monumental day.

Following the Mass, Leo emphasized his priorities, highlighting peace, justice, and truth as the Vatican's diplomatic pillars. His presence marked a significant moment for American Catholics, bridging a connection with the global church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

