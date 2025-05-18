Pope Leo XIV: America's Pontiff Begins A New Era at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV officially commenced his historic leadership as the first American pope on Sunday, leading a Mass at St. Peter's Square. The event drew tens of thousands, including presidents and religious leaders, creating a blend of tradition and contemporary celebrity reverence.

The 69-year-old Augustinian, during his first tour of the square in the popemobile, warmly greeted attendees without halting for customary baby blessings. Security ensured a smooth flow of the crowd who gathered to witness this monumental day.

Following the Mass, Leo emphasized his priorities, highlighting peace, justice, and truth as the Vatican's diplomatic pillars. His presence marked a significant moment for American Catholics, bridging a connection with the global church.

(With inputs from agencies.)