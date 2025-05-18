Tilda Swinton Stars in Gripping Thriller 'Death in Her Hands'

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton is set to captivate audiences in the psychological thriller 'Death in Her Hands', directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's novel, following the story of Vesta Gul, a recently widowed woman portrayed by Swinton. Gul stumbles upon an ominous note in the woods near her home, hinting at a murder mystery and propelling her into a quest for answers.

Lowery expresses his admiration for Moshfegh's work, marking this project as a tribute to her captivating prose. The film is backed by producers Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Jeanie Igoe, promising a compelling on-screen narrative.

