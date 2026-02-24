Mystery of Contaminated Milk in Andhra Pradesh: Traces of Urea Ruled Out

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that no urea contamination has been discovered in the milk suspected to be linked to recent deaths and hospitalizations in East Godavari district. This assurance comes after a public outcry following four deaths and the hospitalization of nearly 15 individuals.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G Veerapandian addressed the media in Amaravati, stating that if urea were present, immediate kidney or liver failure would not occur due to such contamination. However, medical experts believe that complications could arise from ethylene glycol in the milk, with no new cases reported so far.

Continuous health monitoring is in place in the affected areas, with doctors on call around the clock, while special medicines are being sourced from major cities. Samples have been sent for testing as authorities undertake inspections of milk centers. The vendor in question has been detained, and further action awaits forensic results.

