Left Menu

Legacy of a Visionary: Saroj Ghose and India's Science Museums

Saroj Ghose, a pioneering figure in Indian science museums, passed away at 89 in Seattle. Known as the 'Bhishma Pitamah of Indian Science Museums', Ghose founded multiple science centers across India, including Science City in Kolkata. His contribution to informal science education remains inspirational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:04 IST
Legacy of a Visionary: Saroj Ghose and India's Science Museums
  • Country:
  • India

Saroj Ghose, the founding director general of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), has passed away at the age of 89 in Seattle, USA, as announced by the NCSM on Sunday.

Ghose, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, died on May 17. His family has stated that his mortal remains will be donated to Washington University for scientific research, as per his wishes.

Known as the 'Bhishma Pitamah of Indian Science Museums', Ghose was instrumental in establishing a decentralized network of science centres in India, making science interactive and accessible to millions. His contributions to institutions like Science City in Kolkata and the National Science Centre in New Delhi continue to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025