Legacy of a Visionary: Saroj Ghose and India's Science Museums

Saroj Ghose, the founding director general of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), has passed away at the age of 89 in Seattle, USA, as announced by the NCSM on Sunday.

Ghose, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, died on May 17. His family has stated that his mortal remains will be donated to Washington University for scientific research, as per his wishes.

Known as the 'Bhishma Pitamah of Indian Science Museums', Ghose was instrumental in establishing a decentralized network of science centres in India, making science interactive and accessible to millions. His contributions to institutions like Science City in Kolkata and the National Science Centre in New Delhi continue to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)