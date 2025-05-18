Left Menu

Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague': A Bold Ode to the French New Wave

American director Richard Linklater's film 'Nouvelle Vague' captures the essence of the French New Wave, featuring actors portraying Jean-Luc Godard's iconic 1960 film 'Breathless.' Initially skeptical of its French reception, Linklater found enthusiasm for his project, highlighting his respect for the French film industry.

18-05-2025
Renowned American director Richard Linklater faced early skepticism about his film 'Nouvelle Vague' being accepted in France, due to its focus on the French New Wave—a quintessentially French movement, he revealed at the Cannes Film Festival.

Linklater's initial doubts stemmed from concerns that a foreigner's take on such a pivotal French cinema period might not resonate well with French audiences. However, as production progressed, he encountered passionate support that proved his apprehensions wrong.

'Nouvelle Vague,' filmed in classic black-and-white and featuring dialogues in French, dramatizes Jean-Luc Godard's creation of 'Breathless.' Despite his uncertainties, Linklater's work highlights the film's cultural significance and underscores his appreciation for the meticulous care within the French film industry.

