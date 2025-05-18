Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia: Rising Stars in Entertainment and Sports

Forbes has announced its esteemed 30 Under 30 Asia list for the entertainment and sports sector, spotlighting rising stars under 30 from the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured talents include Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, celebrated for their significant contributions to cinema, and singer Anuv Jain, renowned for his soulful music propelled by heartfelt lyrics.

Filmmaker Sulagna Chatterjee is recognized for her contributions to queer narratives. Their achievements underscore the youthful dynamism driving Asia's cultural and entertainment sectors forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)