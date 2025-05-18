Left Menu

Haryana's Tribute to Saints: Honoring Guru Gorakhnath's Legacy

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced a traffic roundabout in Sonipat to be named after Guru Gorakhnath and earmarked Rs 31 lakh for upgrading dharamshalas. Celebrating Guru Gorakhnath Prakat Utsav, the event highlighted India's military prowess through Operation Sindoor and promoted yoga in education.

On Sunday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared plans to name a traffic roundabout in Sonipat in honor of Guru Gorakhnath. He also allocated Rs 31 lakh for revamping dharamshalas statewide.

A grand state-level function, part of the 'Sant-Mahapurusha Samman Vichar Evam Prasar Yojana', highlighted efforts to promote saintly teachings, with Saini as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister lauded Operation Sindoor, underlining India's decisive military action against terrorism, as a testament to national strength. Supporting inclusivity, he distributed motorised tricycles to the disabled, aligning with the BJP's social welfare vision based on saintly teachings.

