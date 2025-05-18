Haryana's Tribute to Saints: Honoring Guru Gorakhnath's Legacy

On Sunday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared plans to name a traffic roundabout in Sonipat in honor of Guru Gorakhnath. He also allocated Rs 31 lakh for revamping dharamshalas statewide.

A grand state-level function, part of the 'Sant-Mahapurusha Samman Vichar Evam Prasar Yojana', highlighted efforts to promote saintly teachings, with Saini as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister lauded Operation Sindoor, underlining India's decisive military action against terrorism, as a testament to national strength. Supporting inclusivity, he distributed motorised tricycles to the disabled, aligning with the BJP's social welfare vision based on saintly teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)