Left Menu

Young NCC Cadets Conquer Everest, Unfurling National Pride

A team of young NCC cadets, averaging 19 years in age, successfully summited Mt Everest, unfurling the tricolour. This historic achievement marks the third NCC ascent of the world's highest peak since 2013. The team underwent extensive preparation and training before facing Everest's challenging weather and terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:10 IST
Young NCC Cadets Conquer Everest, Unfurling National Pride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An expedition team of young National Cadet Corps (NCC) climbers, with an average age of 19, reached the summit of Mt Everest, marking a momentous achievement. The climbers unfurled the Indian tricolour, signifying national pride, early on Sunday morning.

The formidable team, comprising five male and five female cadets, was accompanied by four officers, two junior commissioned officers, an instructor, and 10 non-commissioned officers. This marks NCC's third successful Everest expedition, following previous summits in 2013 and 2016, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

The rigorous journey, flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, included extensive training at the Siachen Base Camp, preparing the cadets for the challenging environment. Their accomplishment has been lauded by Nepali Sherpas for their remarkable discipline and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025