Young NCC Cadets Conquer Everest, Unfurling National Pride
A team of young NCC cadets, averaging 19 years in age, successfully summited Mt Everest, unfurling the tricolour. This historic achievement marks the third NCC ascent of the world's highest peak since 2013. The team underwent extensive preparation and training before facing Everest's challenging weather and terrain.
An expedition team of young National Cadet Corps (NCC) climbers, with an average age of 19, reached the summit of Mt Everest, marking a momentous achievement. The climbers unfurled the Indian tricolour, signifying national pride, early on Sunday morning.
The formidable team, comprising five male and five female cadets, was accompanied by four officers, two junior commissioned officers, an instructor, and 10 non-commissioned officers. This marks NCC's third successful Everest expedition, following previous summits in 2013 and 2016, as confirmed by the defence ministry.
The rigorous journey, flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, included extensive training at the Siachen Base Camp, preparing the cadets for the challenging environment. Their accomplishment has been lauded by Nepali Sherpas for their remarkable discipline and fitness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
