Revisiting Shadows: Kleber Mendonca Filho's 'The Secret Agent' at Cannes

Kleber Mendonca Filho's film 'The Secret Agent' delves into the Brazilian military dictatorship's shadowy past, drawing parallels with the present. Premiering at Cannes, the film depicts a time of intrigue. Notably, Wagner Moura stars as Marcelo, capturing a tale of political suspense and personal escape.

Updated: 19-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:04 IST
Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonca Filho brings his childhood recollections of life under military rule back to the spotlight with his Cannes Film Festival contender "The Secret Agent."

Set against the backdrop of 1977 Brazil, the film explores themes of political misadventure that resonate in today's society. "It's ironic and interesting," Mendonca Filho commented, observing the resurgence of past ideas now entering mainstream discourse.

Celebrating its premiere on Sunday, 'The Secret Agent' represents Mendonca Filho's third Cannes competition entry after successes such as 'Bacurau' and 'Aquarius.' Actress Wagner Moura, known for his role as Pablo Escobar in 'Narcos,' delivers a compelling performance, portraying Marcelo, a tech researcher evading danger during Brazil's Carnival season. Moura expressed his enthusiasm over the collaboration, appreciating the opportunity to partake in a political thriller on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

