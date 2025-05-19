Revisiting Shadows: Kleber Mendonca Filho's 'The Secret Agent' at Cannes

Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonca Filho brings his childhood recollections of life under military rule back to the spotlight with his Cannes Film Festival contender "The Secret Agent."

Set against the backdrop of 1977 Brazil, the film explores themes of political misadventure that resonate in today's society. "It's ironic and interesting," Mendonca Filho commented, observing the resurgence of past ideas now entering mainstream discourse.

Celebrating its premiere on Sunday, 'The Secret Agent' represents Mendonca Filho's third Cannes competition entry after successes such as 'Bacurau' and 'Aquarius.' Actress Wagner Moura, known for his role as Pablo Escobar in 'Narcos,' delivers a compelling performance, portraying Marcelo, a tech researcher evading danger during Brazil's Carnival season. Moura expressed his enthusiasm over the collaboration, appreciating the opportunity to partake in a political thriller on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)