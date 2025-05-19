Left Menu

Feast of Appreciation: Singapore Honors Migrant Workers with 60,000 Meals

In a heartwarming gesture, over 60 Indian restaurants in Singapore distributed 60,000 meals to migrant workers in celebration of SG60 and Labour Day. Supported by the Ministry of Manpower, the initiative recognized the invaluable contributions of workers in Singapore's development, featuring cultural performances and interactive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-05-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 07:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

More than 60 Indian restaurants rallied together on Sunday, distributing 60,000 meals to migrant workers across Singapore. The event was part of the SG60 and Labour Day celebrations, recognizing the invaluable role these workers play in the city-state's development.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who took part in the food distribution at Little India, emphasized the importance of the contributions made by these workers. He noted their efforts in maintaining infrastructure and keeping the city running smoothly, particularly those from India and Bangladesh in the marine and construction industries.

Celebrating Labour Day, a national holiday on May 1, the initiative was Singapore's largest single-day food distribution drive for migrant workers. Organized by the Indian Restaurants Association with support from the Ministry of Manpower, the event also highlighted cultural performances and was aided by over 160 volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

