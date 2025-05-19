Left Menu

Tragedy at Angkor Wat: Lightning Strikes Cambodia's Iconic Temple

A lightning strike at Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia resulted in the deaths of three visitors, with several others injured. The Cambodian government urged people to refrain from spreading negative information online, fearing impact on tourism. The incident highlights tensions around freedom of speech and government control.

Updated: 19-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:01 IST
Tragedy at Angkor Wat: Lightning Strikes Cambodia's Iconic Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events at Cambodia's renowned Angkor Wat temple complex, three people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning. The incident unfolded late Friday afternoon while the visitors sought shelter near the site's main temple.

Video footage on social media depicted a quick response from emergency services, with ambulances arriving and personnel assisting the injured. Despite the gravity of the situation, Cambodia's Minister of Tourism urged the public not to spread negative information online, citing potential harm to the tourism industry.

The Cambodian Red Cross extended support by delivering care packages to the families of two victims. As authorities remain tight-lipped, this incident underscores criticism of Cambodia's information control tactics under the government, now led by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

