In a tragic turn of events at Cambodia's renowned Angkor Wat temple complex, three people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning. The incident unfolded late Friday afternoon while the visitors sought shelter near the site's main temple.

Video footage on social media depicted a quick response from emergency services, with ambulances arriving and personnel assisting the injured. Despite the gravity of the situation, Cambodia's Minister of Tourism urged the public not to spread negative information online, citing potential harm to the tourism industry.

The Cambodian Red Cross extended support by delivering care packages to the families of two victims. As authorities remain tight-lipped, this incident underscores criticism of Cambodia's information control tactics under the government, now led by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

