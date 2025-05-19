Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme' Earns Cannes Ovation

Wes Anderson's latest cinematic offering, 'The Phoenician Scheme,' made its grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival, drawing an impressive 7.5-minute standing ovation from the audience. The film was enthusiastically received, according to Deadline reports.

The movie features Benicio Del Toro portraying European industrialist, Anatole 'Zsa-zsa' Korda, while Mia Threapleton plays his estranged daughter, Liesl, who is in the process of becoming a nun. Threapleton was visibly emotional, with tears in her eyes as she soaked in the applause, as noted by Deadline.

In his comments post-screening, Anderson expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the contributions of his cast, which includes the likes of Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Roman Coppola. He remarked on having just '12 words' that encapsulate the essence of the movie, shared by Deadline.

'The Phoenician Scheme' heralds a return to Anderson's signature style of quirky and dysfunctional family narratives, reminiscent of his previous works like 'Rushmore' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums.' The plot centers around Korda, a survivor of multiple plane crashes, as he designates Liesl his successor to address a burgeoning financial crisis.

Deadline's critique underscores Del Toro's stellar performance, indicating that the film 'belongs lock, stock and barrel to Benicio Del Toro,' showcasing his prowess in delivering Anderson's dialogue with precision. The film is set for a limited release in New York City and Los Angeles on May 30, with broader openings planned for June 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)