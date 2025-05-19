Left Menu

Sharmila Tagore's Timeless Cinematic Journey to Cannes

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore graces Cannes 2025 alongside her daughter for the premiere of a restored version of 'Aranyer Din Ratri.' The Bengali classic, presented by The Film Foundation, explores four men's journey of self-discovery. The event features acclaimed personalities, celebrating cinema's rich heritage.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:49 IST
Sharmila Tagore
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with her daughter, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, for the classic screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film, 'Aranyer Din Ratri.' This restored Bengali-language movie, titled 'Days and Nights in the Forest' in English, is featured under the Classics section.

Pataudi shared Instagram snapshots with her mother, expressing excitement with the caption, 'Cannes 2025! Ma n Me...moments to cherish.' The restoration was managed by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection, benefiting from the Golden Globe Foundation's funding.

Joining Tagore at the screening are co-star Simi Garewal, producer Purnima Dutta, and other notable personalities, marking a tribute to Ray's cinematic brilliance. Hollywood director Wes Anderson, an admirer of Ray, will present the film. The narrative, based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel, delves into four city men's transformative journey in the Palamau forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

