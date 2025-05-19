Left Menu

Shilpa Shirodkar's COVID-19 Diagnosis Stirs Support from Celebrities

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar announced her positive COVID-19 test result on Instagram. Known for 90s films, she urged fans to stay safe and wear masks. Her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, and fellow celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha wished her a speedy recovery. Shilpa appeared in the recent 'Bigg Boss' season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:39 IST
Shilpa Shirodkar, seasoned actress celebrated for her 1990s roles in films like ''Bewafa Sanam'' and ''Khuda Gawah'', disclosed she has contracted the coronavirus.

In an Instagram update, Shirodkar confirmed, ''I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!'' prompting an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike.

Messages of recovery have flooded in from her younger sister Namrata Shirodkar, along with friends in the industry like Sonakshi Sinha. Recently, Shirodkar was a contestant in the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

