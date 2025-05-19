Shilpa Shirodkar's COVID-19 Diagnosis Stirs Support from Celebrities

Shilpa Shirodkar, seasoned actress celebrated for her 1990s roles in films like ''Bewafa Sanam'' and ''Khuda Gawah'', disclosed she has contracted the coronavirus.

In an Instagram update, Shirodkar confirmed, ''I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!'' prompting an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike.

Messages of recovery have flooded in from her younger sister Namrata Shirodkar, along with friends in the industry like Sonakshi Sinha. Recently, Shirodkar was a contestant in the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

(With inputs from agencies.)