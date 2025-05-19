Left Menu

Defying Odds: West Bengal Constable Conquers Everest

Lakshmikanta Mandal, a West Bengal Police Constable, successfully climbed Mount Everest alongside an Indian woman and a visually impaired Nepalese woman. Praised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mandal's feat highlights determination and courage, marking a proud moment for the state's police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:07 IST
In an extraordinary display of courage, Constable Lakshmikanta Mandal of the West Bengal Police has reached the summit of Mount Everest. This notable achievement was accomplished alongside an Indian woman and a visually impaired Nepalese woman, showcasing remarkable tenacity and strength.

Mandal, who serves in the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police and is currently a personal security guard to the Calcutta Police Commissioner, embarked on the challenging expedition in April's second week. The team's success was celebrated by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed immense pride in Mandal's accomplishment.

The Chief Minister's congratulatory remarks emphasized the courage and determination emblematic of the state police. This ascent not only marks a personal milestone for Mandal but also shines a light on the indomitable spirit of those who strive to reach new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

