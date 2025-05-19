Left Menu

Devangi Nishar Parekh: Unveiling Indian Fashion at Cannes

Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions, debuted at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, highlighting Indian fashion's global influence. She wore a Rimzim Dadu saree and Araiya lab-grown diamonds. Her presence emphasized Indian entrepreneurship, female empowerment, and Indian craftsmanship on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:55 IST
Devangi Nishar Parekh: Unveiling Indian Fashion at Cannes
Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions, made history at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her standout appearance, showcasing Indian fashion on a grand global platform. Her debut wasn't merely personal triumph; it represented India's strides in luxury fashion entrepreneurship, with women taking pivotal roles in shaping its future.

On the red carpet, Devangi wore a custom metallic cord saree by Rimzim Dadu and sustainable jewellery by Araiya, reflecting her commitment to ethical luxury. Her presence at Cannes highlighted the rising influence of South Asia in global luxury spaces and reiterated her role in nurturing homegrown talent through Aza Fashions.

"Cannes wasn't just a red carpet; it was a platform," Devangi stated, emphasizing the representation of Indian craftsmanship and women entrepreneurs. Her impact extends beyond fashion, signifying a blend of business acumen and cultural advocacy, vital for India's burgeoning design industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

