Devangi Nishar Parekh: Unveiling Indian Fashion at Cannes

Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions, made history at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her standout appearance, showcasing Indian fashion on a grand global platform. Her debut wasn't merely personal triumph; it represented India's strides in luxury fashion entrepreneurship, with women taking pivotal roles in shaping its future.

On the red carpet, Devangi wore a custom metallic cord saree by Rimzim Dadu and sustainable jewellery by Araiya, reflecting her commitment to ethical luxury. Her presence at Cannes highlighted the rising influence of South Asia in global luxury spaces and reiterated her role in nurturing homegrown talent through Aza Fashions.

"Cannes wasn't just a red carpet; it was a platform," Devangi stated, emphasizing the representation of Indian craftsmanship and women entrepreneurs. Her impact extends beyond fashion, signifying a blend of business acumen and cultural advocacy, vital for India's burgeoning design industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)