Revolutionizing Hospitality: UAE Embraces Robotics and VR

The UAE is investing heavily in cutting-edge technology to meet its ambitious tourism targets of 39 million visitors annually by 2030. As such, the industry is increasingly adopting robotics and immersive tech like virtual reality to transform guest experiences and hospitality education.

Dr. Edmund Goh of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches highlights the importance of integrating technology as part of the UAE's tourism strategy, which promises to create 178,000 jobs by 2030. The academy is focusing on preparing students with hands-on experiences in robotics and VR technologies.

Plans include partnering with a major UAE-based robotics firm to implement technological solutions within the hospitality sector. Moreover, VR will be used for training simulations, preparing students for scenarios ranging from boardroom negotiations to virtual hotel management. The aim is to upskill students to manage, rather than replace, human roles.

