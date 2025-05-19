Left Menu

Revolutionizing Hospitality: UAE Embraces Robotics and VR

The UAE's hospitality industry is integrating robotics and immersive technologies to redefine guest experiences and prepare students for future roles. Amid this, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches is spearheading innovative education to ensure students are equipped with both traditional and cutting-edge skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:20 IST
Revolutionizing Hospitality: UAE Embraces Robotics and VR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UAE is investing heavily in cutting-edge technology to meet its ambitious tourism targets of 39 million visitors annually by 2030. As such, the industry is increasingly adopting robotics and immersive tech like virtual reality to transform guest experiences and hospitality education.

Dr. Edmund Goh of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches highlights the importance of integrating technology as part of the UAE's tourism strategy, which promises to create 178,000 jobs by 2030. The academy is focusing on preparing students with hands-on experiences in robotics and VR technologies.

Plans include partnering with a major UAE-based robotics firm to implement technological solutions within the hospitality sector. Moreover, VR will be used for training simulations, preparing students for scenarios ranging from boardroom negotiations to virtual hotel management. The aim is to upskill students to manage, rather than replace, human roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025