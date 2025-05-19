VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Cultural and Scientific Expedition in Goa

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a significant three-day visit to Goa starting Tuesday, as confirmed by official sources.

Arriving at Dabolim airport at 2 pm, he will proceed to Raj Bhavan to begin his itinerary. On May 21, Dhankhar is scheduled to engage with Mormugao Port's senior management, followed by a meeting with senior Coast Guard officers aboard their vessel.

On May 22, Dhankhar will unveil statues honoring Charaka and Sushruta at Raj Bhavan. He will conclude his visit with a trip to the Indian Centre for Agricultural Research in Old Goa to converse with both farmers and scientists.

