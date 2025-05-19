Ballon d'Or Breakthrough: New Awards Date Honors Women in Soccer

The long-awaited Ballon d'Or ceremony, which confers the most prestigious individual accolades in soccer, has finally secured a more favorable date for its female nominees.

Scheduled for September 22, 2025, in Paris, the event time now ensures no conflicts with international women's soccer matches—a past issue that has drawn criticism from players and coaches.

UEFA, collaborating with the owners of 'France Football' magazine, has expanded the awards to include new categories acknowledging female excellence, including the best young player, goalkeeper, and top scorer.

