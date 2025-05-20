Left Menu

Miraggio Secures USD 6.5 Million to Fuel Growth

Fashion brand Miraggio raises USD 6.5 million in a funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures to accelerate product innovation and expand its omni-channel presence. The capital will be utilized for growth, focusing on the product portfolio, retail expansion, and strengthening the supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:07 IST
Fashion handbag and accessories brand Miraggio has secured USD 6.5 million in a significant funding round. The investment was primarily led by RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund, with contributions from Prath Ventures, signaling strong investor confidence.

The company anticipates leveraging this capital influx to enhance its product innovation and omni-channel expansion. A statement from Miraggio highlighted plans for accelerated growth, emphasizing new product developments, retail expansion, and supply chain strengthening.

Over the next 18 months, Miraggio intends to launch over 500 new products and explore new categories in handbags and accessories, marking a pivotal phase in its growth strategy.

