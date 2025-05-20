Star-Studded Showdown: Entertainment News Highlights

This summary offers insight into current happenings in the entertainment world. Pop singer Dawn Richard provided crucial testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, facing intense scrutiny from defense lawyers over her claims.

Cannes Film Festival was marked by Denzel Washington receiving an unexpected honorary Palme d'Or while Kanye West's scheduled concert in South Korea was abruptly called off due to unspecified controversies surrounding the artist.

Nicole Kidman continued her push for gender equality in film, while Austria celebrated a Eurovision victory. The world also bid farewell to renowned Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, marking a poignant moment for the arts community.

(With inputs from agencies.)