Chetu Foundation and Akshaya Patra: Nourishing Futures in India

Chetu Foundation, a non-profit arm of global software company Chetu, partners with Akshaya Patra to provide nutritious meals to schoolchildren in India. This collaboration aims to eradicate classroom hunger and support children's education. In 2025, Chetu donated $160,000 to aid Akshaya Patra's efforts, reflecting its commitment to community upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida, India (20 May 2025) – The Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic branch of global software provider Chetu, organized a visit to a Delhi school where students benefit from daily nutritious meals courtesy of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Manish Tyagi, HR Manager at Chetu, emphasized the impact of simple acts of kindness, recalling the joy on children's faces as they received meals and Chetu-branded t-shirts. He highlighted the Foundation's role in driving positive community change through partnerships.

Chetu volunteers toured Akshaya Patra's state-of-the-art kitchen, witnessing its capability to serve over 2.25 million schoolchildren daily across 24,000 Indian schools. This visit reinforced the importance of their mission, with Chetu committed to supporting such impactful initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

