Securing Heritage: Odisha's Quest for GI Tag for ‘Palua Ladu’

The district administration in Bhadrak, Odisha, is actively pursuing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 'Palua Ladu', a beloved traditional sweet known for its unique taste and artisanal craftsmanship.

This initiative follows a directive from District Collector Dilip Routray to include 'Palua Ladu' in hospitality packets at official events, highlighting the sweet's cultural importance.

Securing the GI tag will not only preserve the cultural heritage of 'Palua Ladu' but also boost the local economy and promote Odisha's rich confectionery legacy on a global scale, according to officials involved in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)