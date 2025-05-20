Left Menu

Securing Heritage: Odisha's Quest for GI Tag for ‘Palua Ladu’

'Palua Ladu', a traditional sweet from Odisha's Bhadrak, is on its way to securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The initiative aims to safeguard its cultural legacy, boost the local economy, and promote Odisha's rich heritage, with backing from district officials and local sweet makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Bhadrak, Odisha, is actively pursuing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 'Palua Ladu', a beloved traditional sweet known for its unique taste and artisanal craftsmanship.

This initiative follows a directive from District Collector Dilip Routray to include 'Palua Ladu' in hospitality packets at official events, highlighting the sweet's cultural importance.

Securing the GI tag will not only preserve the cultural heritage of 'Palua Ladu' but also boost the local economy and promote Odisha's rich confectionery legacy on a global scale, according to officials involved in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

