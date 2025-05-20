Julia Ducournau's 'Alpha' Premieres to Standing Ovation at Cannes

French director Julia Ducournau, renowned for her Palme d'Or-winning film 'Titane,' made a triumphant return to the Cannes Film Festival with her latest project, 'Alpha'. The premiere saw Ducournau walk the red carpet with a stellar cast, including Tahar Rahim, Golshifteh Farahani, and Emma Mackey, alongside notable attendees like jury president Juliette Binoche and actress Vicky Krieps.

The audience response was overwhelmingly positive, culminating in an emotional 11-minute standing ovation. 'Alpha,' a less violent yet deeply resonant film compared to 'Titane,' tells the story of a fictitious epidemic inspired by the AIDS crisis. Centered around a young girl named Alpha and her interaction with societal fears, the film features a strong performance by newcomer Melissa Boros.

'Alpha' explores themes of fear and social exclusion through its narrative of a new disease spreading among a community. With North American rights secured by Neon and international sales managed by Charades and FilmNation Entertainment, the film is slated for a U.S. release this fall. The project is produced by Jean des Forets and Amelie Jacquis, along with the Altmayers of Mandarin & Compagnie, marking Ducournau's impactful return to feature filmmaking since 'Titane'.

(With inputs from agencies.)