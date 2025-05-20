Miss World 2025: Showcasing Elegance and Empowerment

The Miss World 2025 contestants, after marveling at Telangana's iconic sights, engaged in the 'Head to Head Challenge', a staple segment of the pageant, on Tuesday. Contestants from regions like the Americas/Caribbean, and Africa & Europe/Asia & Oceania participated, discussing social impact projects and personal motivations.

Entrants from countries such as Honduras, Jamaica, and Nicaragua delivered compelling narratives aiming for progression in the competition. This platform highlights 'Beauty With a Purpose', a mission central to Miss World that empowers women through impactful community work.

The pageant began in Hyderabad on May 10 with an extensive cultural tour, showcasing Telangana's heritage. The contestants toured historical sites, including Charminar and Ramappa Temple, and engaged in local traditions, enhancing the global image of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)