Suresh Oberoi: From Humble Beginnings to Bollywood Stardom

Suresh Oberoi, a renowned figure in Bollywood, has captivated audiences with his deep voice and versatile acting. Speaking candidly, Oberoi discussed his beginnings and the hurdles he overcame in his career. He noted his childhood passion for acting, influenced by music and drama at home, which was crucial in shaping his future.

The veteran actor recalled his school days, where he first explored acting through radio and stage performances. His college years were marked by mimicry acts, particularly of the legendary Dev Anand, leading to his decision to pursue professional theater. Joining the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune was a pivotal moment in Oberoi's career trajectory.

Oberoi debuted in 1977 with 'Jeevan Mukt'. His subsequent roles displayed his range from lead performances in films like 'Ek Baar Phir' to impactful supporting parts in 'Laawaris', which earned him critical acclaim. His portrayal of Police Inspector Amit Gupta in 'Awaaz' and other diverse roles underscored his lasting influence in Bollywood.

