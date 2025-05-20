Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Ensures Smooth Sailing for Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promises safety for the Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath Yatra. He visits Ganderbal, inaugurates developmental projects, and discusses tourism revival. Abdullah prioritizes security for the yatra and awaits stability to focus on boosting tourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:16 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety and success of the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath Yatra.

During his visit to Ganderbal, Abdullah highlighted the preparations underway and stressed the importance of safety for pilgrims. He noted that while recent attacks have impacted tourism, efforts to revive the sector are on hold until the situation stabilizes.

Abdullah also inaugurated several developmental projects in the Ganderbal district, showcasing his commitment to improving local amenities and promoting technological advancement for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

