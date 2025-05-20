Omar Abdullah Ensures Smooth Sailing for Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety and success of the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath Yatra.

During his visit to Ganderbal, Abdullah highlighted the preparations underway and stressed the importance of safety for pilgrims. He noted that while recent attacks have impacted tourism, efforts to revive the sector are on hold until the situation stabilizes.

Abdullah also inaugurated several developmental projects in the Ganderbal district, showcasing his commitment to improving local amenities and promoting technological advancement for the youth.

