Left Menu

Emmy-Winning Stars Lead 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas' at Birmingham Rep

The Birmingham Rep's new play 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas,' featuring Emmy winner Humphrey Ker as Holmes and David Reed as Watson, opens this November. The play, directed by Phillip Breen, includes original songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, and unravels a mystery involving the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:09 IST
Emmy-Winning Stars Lead 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas' at Birmingham Rep
Representative image (Pic source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Birmingham Rep has announced the cast for 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas,' a fresh comedy whodunnit scheduled to premiere on November 14. Leading the cast is Emmy Award winner Humphrey Ker as Sherlock Holmes, alongside David Reed as Dr. Watson, according to Variety.

Slated to run through January 11, 2026, the production promises original songs by iconic musical theater creators Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Phillip Breen with Becky Hope-Palmer, the play's plot weaves through a series of mysterious deaths among West End performers with a festive twist - a connection to 'The Twelve Days of Christmas.'

Humphrey Ker, renowned for his role as executive producer on FX/Disney+'s 'Welcome to Wrexham,' steps into the role of the legendary detective. His recent credits include appearances in NBC's 'American Auto' and Apple TV+'s 'Mythic Quest.' Meanwhile, David Reed, known for his parts in 'Endeavour' and 'Beyond Paradise,' takes on the character of Dr. Watson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025