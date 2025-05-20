Emmy-Winning Stars Lead 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas' at Birmingham Rep

The Birmingham Rep has announced the cast for 'Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas,' a fresh comedy whodunnit scheduled to premiere on November 14. Leading the cast is Emmy Award winner Humphrey Ker as Sherlock Holmes, alongside David Reed as Dr. Watson, according to Variety.

Slated to run through January 11, 2026, the production promises original songs by iconic musical theater creators Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Phillip Breen with Becky Hope-Palmer, the play's plot weaves through a series of mysterious deaths among West End performers with a festive twist - a connection to 'The Twelve Days of Christmas.'

Humphrey Ker, renowned for his role as executive producer on FX/Disney+'s 'Welcome to Wrexham,' steps into the role of the legendary detective. His recent credits include appearances in NBC's 'American Auto' and Apple TV+'s 'Mythic Quest.' Meanwhile, David Reed, known for his parts in 'Endeavour' and 'Beyond Paradise,' takes on the character of Dr. Watson.

