Left Menu

Kannada actor Ranya Rao gets conditional bail in gold smuggling case

Kannada actor Ranya Rao on Tuesday was granted conditional bail by the Economic Offences Court in an alleged connection with a gold smuggling case.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:06 IST
Kannada actor Ranya Rao gets conditional bail in gold smuggling case
Ranya Rao being brought to a special court in Bengaluru (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Ranya Rao on Tuesday was granted conditional bail by the Economic Offences Court in an alleged connection with a gold smuggling case. Despite the bail, she will remain in jail under the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) case. Tarun Kondaraju, a co-accused in the gold smuggling case, was also granted conditional bail.

The court approved their release on the condition that each submits two sureties and a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh. The court also barred both from leaving the country and ordered them not to commit similar offences.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after DRI officials found her carrying gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025