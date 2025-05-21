Left Menu

TTD Board Announces Significant Upgrades and Initiatives for Devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, led by BR Naidu, unveiled resolutions for infrastructure enhancement and service improvements. Plans include a boost in green cover at Tirumala, development of nearby temples, better facilities at reservoirs, and increased yearly aid for healthcare at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, chaired by BR Naidu, has passed multiple resolutions to enhance infrastructure and services for devotees, as per an official statement released Tuesday.

The board aims to increase the green cover in Tirumala from over 68% to 80% by allocating Rs 4 crore to the Forest Department over three years. Additionally, a comprehensive master plan is set for the development of key temples in the region.

Efforts will include improving facilities at TTD reservoirs Akashaganga and Papavinasanam to accommodate rising pilgrim numbers. The board also approved a significant aid increase for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences to support healthcare services for the underprivileged, along with launching 'Srivari Vaidya Seva' medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

