Homebound Shines at Cannes: A Red Carpet Affair

Director Neeraj Ghaywan and the star-studded cast of 'Homebound' took to the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, adding a touch of glamour before the film's debut in the Un Certain Regard category.

This marks Ghaywan's second appearance at the iconic festival, previously earning accolades for his film 'Masaan' in 2015. Alongside Ghaywan were actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and producer Karan Johar from Dharma Productions.

The film follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India as they pursue police jobs, with their ambitions threatening their deep bond. The Cannes Film Festival concludes Saturday.

