Left Menu

Standing Ovation for 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at Cannes

The restored version of Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' was met with a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Notable attendees included actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, and filmmaker Wes Anderson. The film explores themes of alienation through a narrative of self-discovery in the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:02 IST
Standing Ovation for 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at Cannes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival witnessed a warm moment of applause as Satyajit Ray's restored classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri' captivated audiences under the Cannes Classics section. The screening was graced by luminaries such as Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, members of the original film's acclaimed cast.

After the screening, Saba Pataudi, daughter of Tagore, shared a video depicting the audience's standing ovation for the film, celebrating its enduring influence and the efforts of the restoration team. She expressed her joy on Instagram, emphasizing the moment as a 'beautiful celebration of life.'

The restoration, a collaborative effort involving The Film Foundation and L'Immagine Ritrovata, was led by filmmaker Wes Anderson. This cinematic revival of 'Aranyer Din Ratri', known in English as 'Days and Nights in the Forest', delves into themes of alienation and modernity through the story of four men's journey of self-discovery in the forests of Palamau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025