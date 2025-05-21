Standing Ovation for 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at Cannes

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival witnessed a warm moment of applause as Satyajit Ray's restored classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri' captivated audiences under the Cannes Classics section. The screening was graced by luminaries such as Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, members of the original film's acclaimed cast.

After the screening, Saba Pataudi, daughter of Tagore, shared a video depicting the audience's standing ovation for the film, celebrating its enduring influence and the efforts of the restoration team. She expressed her joy on Instagram, emphasizing the moment as a 'beautiful celebration of life.'

The restoration, a collaborative effort involving The Film Foundation and L'Immagine Ritrovata, was led by filmmaker Wes Anderson. This cinematic revival of 'Aranyer Din Ratri', known in English as 'Days and Nights in the Forest', delves into themes of alienation and modernity through the story of four men's journey of self-discovery in the forests of Palamau.

