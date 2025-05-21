Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Cinematic Vision: Bridging Screen Release Gaps

Superstar Kamal Haasan plans to extend the gap between theatrical and OTT releases for his upcoming film 'Thug Life', encouraging a healthier industry standard. He and director Mani Ratnam reflect on their longstanding collaboration, while co-stars like Trisha express admiration for the legends. The film releases globally on June 5.

Updated: 21-05-2025 12:20 IST
In a strategic move, Kamal Haasan is set to redefine the release timeline for his upcoming film 'Thug Life' by extending the interval between its theatrical debut and OTT release. This decision marks an effort to foster healthier industry practices, deviating from the increasingly common four-week gap.

Both Haasan and revered filmmaker Mani Ratnam reminisced about their partnership at a recent promotional event, underlining their mutual admiration for the art of cinema. The movie reunites the duo after 35 years, vowing to inspire similar approaches in the film industry.

Attending talents, including A R Rahman and Trisha, celebrated the collaborative spirit. Trisha emphasized her transformative experience working alongside the cinematic giants. 'Thug Life', slated for a June 5 release, is anticipated to captivate audiences worldwide with its engaging narrative and powerhouse performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

