Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Promises a Spectacle with 'War 2'

Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in 'War 2', promising an exhilarating action spectacle. The film's teaser, featuring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, has received positive feedback. Scheduled for release in 2025, 'War 2' is part of YRF's ambitious spy universe directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:06 IST
Hrithik Roshan Promises a Spectacle with 'War 2'
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in Yash Raj Films' upcoming release, 'War 2', describing the movie as an 'action spectacle' set to thrill audiences.

The film's teaser has already garnered significant attention, featuring Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani in a leading role. Roshan expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the teaser, highlighting the dedication and hard work the team put into creating a grand cinematic experience.

'War 2', part of YRF's expansive spy universe, will be released in multiple languages on August 14, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises six major action sequences filmed across five countries. The spy universe also includes notable titles such as Salman Khan's 'Tiger' series and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025