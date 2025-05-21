Hrithik Roshan Promises a Spectacle with 'War 2'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in Yash Raj Films' upcoming release, 'War 2', describing the movie as an 'action spectacle' set to thrill audiences.

The film's teaser has already garnered significant attention, featuring Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani in a leading role. Roshan expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the teaser, highlighting the dedication and hard work the team put into creating a grand cinematic experience.

'War 2', part of YRF's expansive spy universe, will be released in multiple languages on August 14, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises six major action sequences filmed across five countries. The spy universe also includes notable titles such as Salman Khan's 'Tiger' series and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)