Andhra Pradesh Sets Stage for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day

In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared plans to host a monumental International Yoga Day event on June 21 in Visakhapatnam. With an ambition to engage five lakh participants in the port city and nearly two crore throughout the state, Naidu promises a historic celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the festivities in Visakhapatnam, enhancing the event's significance. Speaking at a press conference, Naidu emphasized India's rich yoga heritage and credited PM Modi for its global recognition. He urged citizens to creatively promote yoga and encouraged media involvement to amplify awareness.

The state will conduct contests for front-row participation and integrate yoga into school curriculums. Aiming for a record-setting day, Naidu announced potential engagement with organizations like the Guinness World Records. He highlighted the health benefits of yoga, advocating its practice as a remedy for stress, while unveiling a new app for event registration.

