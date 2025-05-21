Epic Universe: A New Era for Central Florida's Theme Parks

Universal Orlando Resort, once a mere stop on the way to Walt Disney World, now seeks to rewrite its narrative with the unveiling of Epic Universe. Opening Thursday, this $7 billion theme park promises to reshape Central Florida's tourism landscape.

Boasting attractions inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo, and more, the park introduces five themed worlds. Comcast's biggest theme park investment since 2011, it stands to rival Disney's hold on the market.

Comcast is diversifying and expanding, announcing ventures across the U.S. and Europe. As Universal's lineage in film-inspired attractions motivates its strategy, the tourism rivalry intensifies with Disney, enhancing Orlando's allure as a vacation hub.

