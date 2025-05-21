Left Menu

Epic Universe: A New Era for Central Florida's Theme Parks

Epic Universe, a new $7 billion theme park by NBCUniversal's Comcast, opens in Central Florida. It poses competition to Walt Disney World, featuring five themed worlds inspired by popular movies and games. Analysts project the park could draw 13 million visitors annually, significantly impacting the locale's tourism dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:37 IST
Epic Universe: A New Era for Central Florida's Theme Parks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Universal Orlando Resort, once a mere stop on the way to Walt Disney World, now seeks to rewrite its narrative with the unveiling of Epic Universe. Opening Thursday, this $7 billion theme park promises to reshape Central Florida's tourism landscape.

Boasting attractions inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo, and more, the park introduces five themed worlds. Comcast's biggest theme park investment since 2011, it stands to rival Disney's hold on the market.

Comcast is diversifying and expanding, announcing ventures across the U.S. and Europe. As Universal's lineage in film-inspired attractions motivates its strategy, the tourism rivalry intensifies with Disney, enhancing Orlando's allure as a vacation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025