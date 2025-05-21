Left Menu

Tragic End to Wedding Festivity: Engineer Killed in SUV Attack

A wedding celebration in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, took a deadly turn when an engineer, Mohit Yadav, was killed after a minor dispute escalated. The incident involved an SUV attack by an individual named Prince, resulting in serious injuries to another attendee, Lucky. An FIR has been filed, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:09 IST
A wedding celebration in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh ended in tragedy as a minor argument reportedly led to the death of 29-year-old engineer Mohit Yadav. According to police, Yadav was killed when Prince, allegedly drove his SUV into him and his friend after the ceremony. The confrontation began when Yadav's hand inadvertently brushed against a groom's relative during a traditional dance, leading to a heated argument.

The situation escalated after the wedding ritual at Shamla Farm House on Pathshala Road, where Prince, angered by the dispute, allegedly rammed his vehicle into the car carrying Yadav and his friends. As they exited the damaged vehicle, Prince reportedly turned his SUV around and drove into them again, causing fatal injuries to Yadav and seriously injuring his friend, Lucky.

The local police, led by Khekra Circle Officer Preeta, have registered an FIR against Prince. While Yadav succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Lucky remains hospitalized in Delhi. The police have sent Yadav's body for a post-mortem, and further investigations are ongoing to unearth the full details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

