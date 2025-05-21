Akal Takht Reinstates Prominent Sikh Leaders Amid Controversial Judgments

The Akal Takht has made headlines with its recent decisions to lift bans on several prominent Sikh leaders, including preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale. The high priests, or 'Singh Sahiban,' convened to deliberate on the forgiveness requests by religious figures who had previously fallen out of favor over controversial remarks.

Dhadrianwale's ban was lifted after he appealed for forgiveness for statements inconsistent with Sikh wisdom, known as 'Gurmat.' He is now required to comply strictly with Sikh traditions and refrain from any derogatory language against Sikh institutions. Harvinder Singh Sarna, a former president of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, was also pardoned after performing designated religious duties.

Meanwhile, internal investigations led to the exoneration of Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar, and the ban on his services was removed. In a stern message, the Akal Takht has barred individuals involved in non-compliance and misconduct from holding religious roles, underscoring its commitment to preserve Sikh sanctity and governance.

