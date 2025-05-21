Triumphant Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of India's Tactical Excellence

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, actor Dalip Tahil applauded India's armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. Expressing his condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Tahil described the operation as a proud moment for India.

Critiquing past governmental responses, Tahil noted the significant shift in approach this time, crediting the government's courage for allowing the military to respond assertively. He emphasized the caliber and strength of India's forces, attributing the operation's success to Modi's decisive leadership.

Tahil supported the blocking of Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts amid the tense political climate but stressed the importance of cultural exchange, urging for a conducive environment before resuming bilateral engagements. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure with precision, highlighting India's strategic and ethical warfare capabilities.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting detailed that meticulous planning and intelligence led Operation Sindoor, minimizing collateral damage while achieving its objectives. Despite Pakistan's retaliatory measures, India's advanced air defense, guided by the Integrated Command and Control Strategy, effectively neutralized those threats.

The multi-domain operation, involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, was a testament to the synergy and cooperation across India's defense forces, underscoring a new era of strategic military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)