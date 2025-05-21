Left Menu

Empowering Reads: Steinem and Gbowee Inspire Young Changemakers

Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee have collaborated on a picture book titled 'Rise, Girl, Rise' aimed at inspiring young readers to make a difference. Illustrations by Kah Yangni enhance the tale of the women's enduring friendship and mutual activism, celebrating future trailblazers who draw strength from unity.

In a transformative collaboration, women's rights icons Gloria Steinem and Nobel laureate Leymah Gbowee present a new picture book designed to ignite a passion for change among young readers. Announced by Scholastic Inc. for a February release, 'Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All' aims to inspire a new generation of activists.

Renowned illustrator Kah Yangni brings to life the bond and shared mission between Steinem and Gbowee, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient hailing from Libya. The book serves as a poignant reminder of the power of friendship and united action in the pursuit of justice and equality.

"I am so proud to collaborate with my longtime friend and sister activist Leymah Gbowee," Steinem expressed, underlining the hope for a hopeful future. Gbowee echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the significance of their joint efforts as a beacon for future trailblazers who thrive on camaraderie and shared purpose.

