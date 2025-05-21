Chris Brown Granted Bail: World Tour Back on Track After Serious Assault Charge

U.S. singer Chris Brown was granted bail by a London court on Wednesday amid serious assault charges involving a tequila bottle attack on music producer Abraham Diaw in 2023. The courtroom decision comes after Brown assured a 5 million-pound security fee.

The 36-year-old R&B star, celebrated for hits like 'Loyal' and 'Run It,' is preparing for his 'Breezy Bowl XX' world tour starting June 8 in the Netherlands. Despite initial bail refusal, Brown's release conditions include a significant financial guarantee and passport surrender.

Brown, arrested in Manchester after returning to the UK, stands accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm. He is scheduled to revisit London's Southwark Crown Court on June 20. This development allows Brown's tour to tentatively proceed amidst legal scrutiny.

