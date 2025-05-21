Left Menu

Chris Brown Granted Bail: World Tour Back on Track After Serious Assault Charge

Chris Brown, a U.S. singer, was granted bail by a London court following a serious assault charge involving music producer Abraham Diaw. The incident, described as an 'unprovoked attack,' occurred in 2023. His world tour, 'Breezy Bowl XX,' is set to commence in June despite ongoing legal proceedings.

Chris Brown

U.S. singer Chris Brown was granted bail by a London court on Wednesday amid serious assault charges involving a tequila bottle attack on music producer Abraham Diaw in 2023. The courtroom decision comes after Brown assured a 5 million-pound security fee.

The 36-year-old R&B star, celebrated for hits like 'Loyal' and 'Run It,' is preparing for his 'Breezy Bowl XX' world tour starting June 8 in the Netherlands. Despite initial bail refusal, Brown's release conditions include a significant financial guarantee and passport surrender.

Brown, arrested in Manchester after returning to the UK, stands accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm. He is scheduled to revisit London's Southwark Crown Court on June 20. This development allows Brown's tour to tentatively proceed amidst legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

