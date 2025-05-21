Mission: Impossible Stars Envision High-Octane Action in Vibrant India

Members of the 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' cast have expressed enthusiasm for bringing the next big thriller in the franchise to Indian streets. Stars like Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell envisage adrenaline-pumping sequences amid Mumbai's vibrant life, contributing to the global appeal of the series.

Simon Pegg and his co-stars eagerly shared their thoughts in a virtual interview about how a car or motorcycle chase in crowded Indian streets like Mumbai would add a thrilling element to future projects. Their excitement followed a legacy left by Tom Cruise's previous Indian filming experiences.

Tom Cruise reminisced about his fond memories in India during the promotion of 'Ghost Protocol', expressing a desire to create a Bollywood-style film. This includes musicals, celebrating vibrant Indian culture by incorporating song and dance sequences, highlighting his affinity for Indian cinema.

