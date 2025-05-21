Left Menu

Sayyida Zeinab Shrine: A Symbol of Spirituality and Sectarian Struggle

The Sayyida Zeinab Shrine in Syria is a focal point of both religious devotion and sectarian tensions. Revered by Shiites, the shrine became a symbol of resistance during the civil war, intertwining religion and politics. Despite Assad's ouster, the Shiite minority navigates a challenging landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:45 IST
Sayyida Zeinab Shrine: A Symbol of Spirituality and Sectarian Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

At the revered Sayyida Zeinab shrine, the faithful gather to pay homage, engaging in rituals of prayer and devotion. This site, dedicated to the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad, is significant to Shiites worldwide.

During Syria's civil war, it became a rallying point for Shiite fighters defending against Sunni extremism, symbolizing the complex intertwining of religion and politics. Following Bashar Assad's ousting, local Shiite leaders face new challenges in a drastically altered political environment.

The Sayyida Zeinab shrine area has witnessed deadly attacks over the years. Recently, new Syrian authorities have sought to reassure religious minorities amidst ongoing tensions, as the Shiite minority cautiously adapts to post-Assad realities, amid fears of renewed sectarian violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025