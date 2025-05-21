Sayyida Zeinab Shrine: A Symbol of Spirituality and Sectarian Struggle

At the revered Sayyida Zeinab shrine, the faithful gather to pay homage, engaging in rituals of prayer and devotion. This site, dedicated to the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad, is significant to Shiites worldwide.

During Syria's civil war, it became a rallying point for Shiite fighters defending against Sunni extremism, symbolizing the complex intertwining of religion and politics. Following Bashar Assad's ousting, local Shiite leaders face new challenges in a drastically altered political environment.

The Sayyida Zeinab shrine area has witnessed deadly attacks over the years. Recently, new Syrian authorities have sought to reassure religious minorities amidst ongoing tensions, as the Shiite minority cautiously adapts to post-Assad realities, amid fears of renewed sectarian violence.

