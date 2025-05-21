Left Menu

Sailing Through Time: India Revives Maritime Heritage with INSV Kaundinya

The Indian Navy has inducted the INSV Kaundinya, a traditional stitched ship inspired by a fifth-century design, at Karwar naval base. This vessel, named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, marks a revival of India's ancient maritime traditions, championed by the Ministry of Culture and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy inducted the INSV Kaundinya, a reconstructed stitched ship inspired by fifth-century craftsmanship, at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The vessel, a testament to India's rich maritime history, is named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, renowned for his voyages across the Indian Ocean.

The induction ceremony, presided over by the Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted the project's significance in celebrating India's shipbuilding legacy. The vessel's sails, adorned with cultural motifs, and traditional design elements like the Harappan stone anchor, symbolize India's long-standing maritime exploration and trade traditions.

Supported by a collaboration between the Navy, Hodi Innovations, and the Ministry of Culture, the project faced substantial technical challenges. The design process required an interdisciplinary approach, combining ancient iconography with modern naval architecture. The ship will embark on a symbolic voyage later this year, retracing historic trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

