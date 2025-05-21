Kannada Legacy Soars: Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize

In a landmark achievement for Kannada literature, writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi have secured the International Booker Prize for their work, "Heart Lamp." This prestigious accolade recognizes not only the first Kannada title but also the first collection of short stories to win the GBP 50,000 prize.

Mushtaq, whose stories reflect the struggles of women in patriarchal societies in Southern India, emphasized that this win symbolizes the global community's strength in diversity. "Heart Lamp," translated from Kannada's "Hridaya Deepa," recounts the narratives woven over three decades, showcasing the universality of local tales.

The 2025 Chair of Judges, Max Porter, lauded the translation's contribution to the English-language landscape, as Bhasthi deftly expands our appreciation for literary diversity. Their win has sparked celebrations in India, particularly in Karnataka, highlighting the vital role of translation in sharing the richness of Indian languages with the world.

