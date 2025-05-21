Left Menu

Kannada Legacy Soars: Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize

Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi's 'Heart Lamp' wins the International Booker Prize. The book's stories highlight women's lives in patriarchal Southern India. This recognition underscores the importance of translation, as Mushtaq's work is the first Kannada title to win this award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:32 IST
Kannada Legacy Soars: Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for Kannada literature, writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi have secured the International Booker Prize for their work, "Heart Lamp." This prestigious accolade recognizes not only the first Kannada title but also the first collection of short stories to win the GBP 50,000 prize.

Mushtaq, whose stories reflect the struggles of women in patriarchal societies in Southern India, emphasized that this win symbolizes the global community's strength in diversity. "Heart Lamp," translated from Kannada's "Hridaya Deepa," recounts the narratives woven over three decades, showcasing the universality of local tales.

The 2025 Chair of Judges, Max Porter, lauded the translation's contribution to the English-language landscape, as Bhasthi deftly expands our appreciation for literary diversity. Their win has sparked celebrations in India, particularly in Karnataka, highlighting the vital role of translation in sharing the richness of Indian languages with the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025