Rajasthan's Next Tourism Leap: RDTM 2025 Set to Transform the Industry

The Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) 2025 stakeholders' meeting, organized by the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism and the Department of Tourism, focused on promoting Rajasthan's tourism potential. Held in Udaipur, the event highlighted opportunities in destination weddings, tourism, and cultural experiences ahead of the RDTM scheduled in Jaipur.

The stakeholders' meet for the Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) 2025 saw a vibrant congregation of hospitality and tourism leaders keen to spotlight Rajasthan's tourism offerings. Set against the backdrop of Udaipur's City Palace and Mahua Bagh in Kumbhalgarh, the event marked a significant step forward in prepping for the upcoming RDTM scheduled in Jaipur this September.

Under the unifying theme 'Explore, Discover, Experience, and Meet in India,' the convening witnessed participation from distinguished hoteliers, travel operators, and event planners. Speaking at the meeting, Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar, a prominent figure from the erstwhile royal family, emphasized Rajasthan's burgeoning reputation for tourism, destination weddings, and film shoots. Singh noted that RDTM serves as a crucial collaborative platform to advance these sectors.

Additional Director of Tourism Anand Tripathi outlined the state's commitment to establishing Rajasthan as a prime hub for tourism, MICE, weddings, and cultural endeavors. Complementing these sentiments, FHTR Senior Vice President Surendra Singh Shahpura highlighted Udaipur's growing recognition as a tourism capital and the potential for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

