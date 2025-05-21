Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shines in Traditional Elegance at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a traditional ivory Banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The event saw a strong Indian presence, with notable personalities like Sharmila Tagore and filmmaker Payal Kapadia also in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:11 IST
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, famed Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated the audience with her traditional look.

She graced the red carpet in an ivory handloom Banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra, complemented with a layered ruby necklace and vermillion styling.

The festival featured significant Indian representation, with prominent figures like Sharmila Tagore and director Neeraj Ghaywan showcasing their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

