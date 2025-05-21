Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shines in Traditional Elegance at Cannes 2025

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, famed Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated the audience with her traditional look.

She graced the red carpet in an ivory handloom Banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra, complemented with a layered ruby necklace and vermillion styling.

The festival featured significant Indian representation, with prominent figures like Sharmila Tagore and director Neeraj Ghaywan showcasing their work.

