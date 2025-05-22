Left Menu

Record-Breaking Ovation at Cannes: 'Sentimental Value' Shines

Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' breaks records with a 15-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025, outshining previous contenders. The emotional reception hints it could be a Palme d'Or frontrunner. The film, starring Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning, explores complex family dynamics led by a once-renowned director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:24 IST
Record-Breaking Ovation at Cannes: 'Sentimental Value' Shines
Sentimental Value (Photo: Instagram/@nordiskfilmnorge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a remarkable achievement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, director Joachim Trier's latest movie, 'Sentimental Value,' received an unprecedented 15-minute standing ovation, as reported by Variety. This accomplishment catapulted the film past previous records set at this prestigious event.

Visuals captured by the publication show actress Elle Fanning, in a leading role, overwhelmed with emotion as she hugged Trier, a testimony to the intense connection formed between the cast and the audience. The film's reception highlights its potential as a top contender for the coveted Palme d'Or.

During an emotional address post-premiere, Trier expressed gratitude, noting the long journey he and his team experienced in bringing the film to fruition. 'Sentimental Value,' co-written with Eskil Vogt, navigates the familial intricacies and professional aspirations of two sisters, Nora and Agnes, against the backdrop of their father's theatrical comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025