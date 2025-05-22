Record-Breaking Ovation at Cannes: 'Sentimental Value' Shines

In a remarkable achievement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, director Joachim Trier's latest movie, 'Sentimental Value,' received an unprecedented 15-minute standing ovation, as reported by Variety. This accomplishment catapulted the film past previous records set at this prestigious event.

Visuals captured by the publication show actress Elle Fanning, in a leading role, overwhelmed with emotion as she hugged Trier, a testimony to the intense connection formed between the cast and the audience. The film's reception highlights its potential as a top contender for the coveted Palme d'Or.

During an emotional address post-premiere, Trier expressed gratitude, noting the long journey he and his team experienced in bringing the film to fruition. 'Sentimental Value,' co-written with Eskil Vogt, navigates the familial intricacies and professional aspirations of two sisters, Nora and Agnes, against the backdrop of their father's theatrical comeback.

